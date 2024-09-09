Previous
Girls Just Want to have Fun! by radiogirl
Girls Just Want to have Fun!

This morning we went for a 26km bike ride, the ladies had to stop at our favourite spot for a photo!
Check out the lady on the bottom right hand side!

Thank you for all the lovely comments on my hubby‘s paintings yesterday, I read all the comments to him and he was very appreciative.
ace
Joan Robillard ace
What a fun picture
September 11th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Excellent fun
September 11th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Your group pictures are always fun and creative and this is a wonderful exemple
September 11th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
You’ll all need to take up cheerleading next! Great photo.
September 11th, 2024  
Babs ace
Your outings are always such fun
September 11th, 2024  
