Photo 3789
Girls Just Want to have Fun!
This morning we went for a 26km bike ride, the ladies had to stop at our favourite spot for a photo!
Check out the lady on the bottom right hand side!
Thank you for all the lovely comments on my hubby‘s paintings yesterday, I read all the comments to him and he was very appreciative.
9th September 2024
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
10th September 2024 9:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
biking
,
girlsjustwanttohavefun
Joan Robillard
ace
What a fun picture
September 11th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Excellent fun
September 11th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Your group pictures are always fun and creative and this is a wonderful exemple
September 11th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
You’ll all need to take up cheerleading next! Great photo.
September 11th, 2024
Babs
ace
Your outings are always such fun
September 11th, 2024
