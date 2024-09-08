Previous
Paintings in the Art Show. by radiogirl
Photo 3788

Paintings in the Art Show.

My husband has an art show this month and
all of October. Here are some of the paintings in the show inspired by our canoeing the lakes in Northern Ontario.

Thank you for your comments on yesterday‘s photo of the miners and friends!
8th September 2024 8th Sep 24

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
1037% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
September 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise