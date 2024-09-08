Sign up
Photo 3788
Paintings in the Art Show.
My husband has an art show this month and
all of October. Here are some of the paintings in the show inspired by our canoeing the lakes in Northern Ontario.
Thank you for your comments on yesterday‘s photo of the miners and friends!
8th September 2024
Islandgirl
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Tags
paintings
hubby
artshow
Joan Robillard
Fabulous
September 9th, 2024
