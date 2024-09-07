Previous
Miners and Friends

These silly ladies and I went to school together, here they are posing in front of the miners that are etched into the rock in Cobalt, Ontario.
We were in this town visiting for a few days and to go see my husband’s art show.

Here is more info on Cobalt the Silver town if you’re interested:
https://uwaterloo.ca/earth-sciences-museum/resources/mining-ontario/cobalt-ontario-canadas-silver-town
