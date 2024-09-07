Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3787
Miners and Friends
These silly ladies and I went to school together, here they are posing in front of the miners that are etched into the rock in Cobalt, Ontario.
We were in this town visiting for a few days and to go see my husband’s art show.
Here is more info on Cobalt the Silver town if you’re interested:
https://uwaterloo.ca/earth-sciences-museum/resources/mining-ontario/cobalt-ontario-canadas-silver-town
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3905
photos
221
followers
122
following
1037% complete
View this month »
3780
3781
3782
3783
3784
3785
3786
3787
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
6th September 2024 4:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rock
,
miners
,
schoolfriends
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close