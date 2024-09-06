Sign up
Previous
Photo 3786
Barley Field
Out for a drive and came upon this field of barley, and loved the sky!
Thank you for your comments and favs on Foxy and the squirrel, they’ve been good friends this summer! Lol
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
Tags
sky
,
clouds
,
field
,
barley
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Amazing skyscape above the fields of gold ! fav
September 7th, 2024
Barb
ace
Blue and gold...always a great combo!
September 7th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
As we walk on fields of gold, Beautiful photograph
September 7th, 2024
