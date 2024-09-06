Previous
Barley Field by radiogirl
Photo 3786

Barley Field

Out for a drive and came upon this field of barley, and loved the sky!

Thank you for your comments and favs on Foxy and the squirrel, they’ve been good friends this summer! Lol
6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
1037% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing skyscape above the fields of gold ! fav
September 7th, 2024  
Barb ace
Blue and gold...always a great combo!
September 7th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
As we walk on fields of gold, Beautiful photograph
September 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise