Riding by radiogirl
Riding

The clouds were awesome this morning on our 30km ride, it was nice and cool when we started out then the sun came out and warmed it up!
9th August 2024

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great leading lines and a wonderful skyscape !
August 9th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
August 9th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Amazing
August 9th, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Fabulous shot! Wonderful pov and sky!
August 9th, 2024  
