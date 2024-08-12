Previous
Good Morning Sun by radiogirl
Good Morning Sun

I was up early and went out to check the sunrise, and it didn’t disappoint!

12th August 2024 12th Aug 24

Diana ace
wonderful capture of this gorgeous golden glow and reflection.
August 13th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
This is a beautiful shot!
August 13th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very beautiful.
August 13th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a beautiful start to the day
August 13th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
A gorgeous beginning, with the reflections and the silhouetted geese.
August 13th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
August 13th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Inspiring!
August 13th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Soooo beautiful… lovely way to start the day.
August 13th, 2024  
