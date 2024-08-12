Sign up
Previous
Photo 3764
Good Morning Sun
I was up early and went out to check the sunrise, and it didn’t disappoint!
Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs!
12th August 2024
12th Aug 24
8
4
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3882
photos
226
followers
125
following
1031% complete
3757
3758
3759
3760
3761
3762
3763
3764
Views
12
Comments
8
Fav's
4
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
10th August 2024 6:18am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
sunrise
,
lake
Diana
ace
wonderful capture of this gorgeous golden glow and reflection.
August 13th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
This is a beautiful shot!
August 13th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very beautiful.
August 13th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a beautiful start to the day
August 13th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
A gorgeous beginning, with the reflections and the silhouetted geese.
August 13th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
August 13th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Inspiring!
August 13th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Soooo beautiful… lovely way to start the day.
August 13th, 2024
