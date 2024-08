Pied-billed Grebe

While I was out walking around the marsh, I was pleasantly surprised to find this Grebe In the lake.



Grebes are not a duck. They have lobed toes, an adaptation they use to propel themselves underwater to get food, and a duck has webbed feet. Grebes have an ancient lineage and research has shown they are most closely related to flamingos.(Wikipedia) I didn’t know this!



Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs.