Previous
Photo 3771
Maple Leaf
Spotted this on my 8km hike this morning, the leaf 🍁 fell in the right spot!
I’m away with my sisters right now on a trip I will comment on your photos when I get home!
21st August 2024
21st Aug 24
3
2
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3889
photos
226
followers
125
following
1033% complete
View this month »
3764
3765
3766
3767
3768
3769
3770
3771
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
21st August 2024 12:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
maple
,
wood
*lynn
ace
Autumn is on the way!
August 22nd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful spot of red, enjoy your sister girl time
August 22nd, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
It’s too early! Lovely bit of nature’s art.
August 22nd, 2024
close
365 Project
close