Tom Thompson Mural

While visiting the town of Huntsville, Ontario with my sisters for a few days, and I really enjoyed the murals that are hand-painted by artists from across Canada and are on display on the walls of many businesses and buildings throughout the town.The group of seven outdoor Galallery is a stunning collection of over 90 world-class murals, celebrating the unique artwork of Tom Thompson and the group of seven.I will share them for the next few days, more info if your interested:Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs.