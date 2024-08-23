Previous
Tom Thompson Mural by radiogirl
Tom Thompson Mural

While visiting the town of Huntsville, Ontario with my sisters for a few days, and I really enjoyed the murals that are hand-painted by artists from across Canada and are on display on the walls of many businesses and buildings throughout the town.
The group of seven outdoor Galallery is a stunning collection of over 90 world-class murals, celebrating the unique artwork of Tom Thompson and the group of seven.
I will share them for the next few days, more info if your interested:
https://huntsvilleadventures.com/group-of-seven-outdoor-gallery/

