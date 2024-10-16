Previous
Viewfinder by radiogirl
Viewfinder

This is another photo I put into the Pipcamera app. It was taken on my hike a few days ago, I liked the way this log was covered with mushrooms and leaves.

Your comments are greatly appreciated. Thanks for stopping by.
16th October 2024 16th Oct 24

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
@radiogirl
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 16th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh very cute
October 16th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I am going to have to check out that app. I love this.
October 16th, 2024  
KV ace
Nice pic and cool edit.
October 16th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
So cool.
October 16th, 2024  
