Photo 3825
Viewfinder
This is another photo I put into the Pipcamera app. It was taken on my hike a few days ago, I liked the way this log was covered with mushrooms and leaves.
Your comments are greatly appreciated. Thanks for stopping by.
16th October 2024
16th Oct 24
5
3
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3944
photos
219
followers
122
following
1047% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
main- album
Taken
14th October 2024 6:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
log
,
mushrooms
,
pipcamera
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 16th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh very cute
October 16th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
I am going to have to check out that app. I love this.
October 16th, 2024
KV
ace
Nice pic and cool edit.
October 16th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
So cool.
October 16th, 2024
