Winter weather has arrived! by radiogirl
50 / 365

Winter weather has arrived!

What a difference one day makes!
Thankfully the snow should be all melted by tomorrow we’re going to be in double digits for the next week!

This was my photo from my backyard yesterday:
19th October 2022 19th Oct 22

@radiogirl
Photo Details

Merrelyn ace
Wow, you wouldn't think that it was the same garden.
October 20th, 2022  
