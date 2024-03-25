Sign up
110 / 365
Dressed in Red
This is Linda one of the ladies in our snowshoeing group for today’s Rainbow colour Red!
25th March 2024
25th Mar 24
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365 I'm looking...
3743
photos
234
followers
129
following
30% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
Extras- Challenges
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
29th March 2023 9:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2024
KV
ace
The red outfit pops against that snow... nice! Lovely smile.
March 25th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
You will not lose her in the snow! Perfect for red.
March 25th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
She's looking like she's really enjoying her day. Great for the red day too.
March 25th, 2024
