Previous
Dressed in Red by radiogirl
110 / 365

Dressed in Red

This is Linda one of the ladies in our snowshoeing group for today’s Rainbow colour Red!
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
The red outfit pops against that snow... nice! Lovely smile.
March 25th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
You will not lose her in the snow! Perfect for red.
March 25th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
She's looking like she's really enjoying her day. Great for the red day too.
March 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise