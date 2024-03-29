Previous
Sisters by radiogirl
Sisters

I was out for a hike last week with my two sisters, and she wanted to take a picture of Julie and I with the two hats I made!
Julie on the left and I’m on the right.
For today’s rainbow colour Blue!
29th March 2024 29th Mar 24

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Photo Details

bkb in the city
Nice shot of the two of you
March 29th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
A lovely photo! Love the hats you made!
March 29th, 2024  
Babs ace
Nice shot. Love the hats
March 29th, 2024  
