114 / 365
Sisters
I was out for a hike last week with my two sisters, and she wanted to take a picture of Julie and I with the two hats I made!
Julie on the left and I’m on the right.
For today’s rainbow colour Blue!
29th March 2024
29th Mar 24
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3748
photos
233
followers
129
following
31% complete
Views
7
7
Comments
3
3
Fav's
1
1
Album
Extras- Challenges
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
19th March 2024 10:30am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sister
hiking
rainbow2024
bkb in the city
Nice shot of the two of you
March 29th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
A lovely photo! Love the hats you made!
March 29th, 2024
Babs
ace
Nice shot. Love the hats
March 29th, 2024
