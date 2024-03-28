Previous
Agave by radiogirl
Agave

I love the shapes, lines and colour of this succulent, taken while on vacation in Bermuda!
For today’s rainbow colour, green.
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Such a fabulous shape and color! A beautiful image.
March 28th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful plant, shape and colour for your green rainbow ! fav
March 28th, 2024  
Kaylynn ace
i like it!!
March 28th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful and the shape is perfect. Brilliant shot. Fav.
March 28th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a gorgeous plant.
March 28th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful
March 28th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 28th, 2024  
