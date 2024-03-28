Sign up
Previous
113 / 365
Agave
I love the shapes, lines and colour of this succulent, taken while on vacation in Bermuda!
For today’s rainbow colour, green.
28th March 2024
28th Mar 24
7
4
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3747
photos
234
followers
129
following
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
107
108
109
3634
110
111
112
113
Views
8
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
Extras- Challenges
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
4th February 2024 4:07pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
Flashback
Tags
plant
,
succulent
,
agave
,
rainbow2024
Corinne C
ace
Such a fabulous shape and color! A beautiful image.
March 28th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful plant, shape and colour for your green rainbow ! fav
March 28th, 2024
Kaylynn
ace
i like it!!
March 28th, 2024
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful and the shape is perfect. Brilliant shot. Fav.
March 28th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a gorgeous plant.
March 28th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful
March 28th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 28th, 2024
