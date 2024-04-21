Previous
Snow! by radiogirl
Snow!

It was a weird kind of day where it would snow then the sun came out. This happened about four times and now the snow is all gone! Lol
Taken from the inside, looking out!
Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Wylie ace
Impressive. Shot shows it really well
April 21st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
April 21st, 2024  
Babs ace
What a great shot.
April 21st, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, and it's a great shot that tells a story.
April 21st, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
Ah, yah, on such a day, "inside" would be my choice, too, of "Place to Be"! Such weather! Sounds like a last-ditch effort!
April 21st, 2024  
KWind ace
Wow!!
April 21st, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Pretty shot of winter's last gasp!
April 22nd, 2024  
