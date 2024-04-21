Sign up
Previous
Photo 3656
Snow!
It was a weird kind of day where it would snow then the sun came out. This happened about four times and now the snow is all gone! Lol
Taken from the inside, looking out!
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
7
2
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3772
photos
232
followers
127
following
1001% complete
3649
3650
3651
3652
3653
3654
3655
3656
Views
7
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
21st April 2024 2:27pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Wylie
ace
Impressive. Shot shows it really well
April 21st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
April 21st, 2024
Babs
ace
What a great shot.
April 21st, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, and it's a great shot that tells a story.
April 21st, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
Ah, yah, on such a day, "inside" would be my choice, too, of "Place to Be"! Such weather! Sounds like a last-ditch effort!
April 21st, 2024
KWind
ace
Wow!!
April 21st, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Pretty shot of winter's last gasp!
April 22nd, 2024
