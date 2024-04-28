Sign up
Previous
Photo 3663
Ice Covered
This is the last of the ice that covered the waterfront last week!
Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs!
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
5
2
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
Tags
ice
,
water
,
stones
,
plants
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So interesting and it sure looks cold.
April 28th, 2024
Barb
ace
Wow! Brrr!
April 28th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Amazing ice sculpture
April 28th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Amazing winter nature's decorations ! So cold looking , hope your weather will soon improve ! fav
April 28th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
April 28th, 2024
