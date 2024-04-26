Sign up
Previous
Photo 3661
Nature’s Art
Our Waterfront was beautiful after the Flash Freeze last night! We had icicles on everything near the water! It was very windy on our morning walk, gusts of wind up to 45km and it felt like -20C(-4F) Brrrr
Yesterday’s Icicles:
https://365project.org/radiogirl/365/2024-04-25
Thank you for your comments and favs on Yesterdays icicles.
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
24th April 2024 10:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
water
,
rocks
,
lake
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful !
April 26th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
This is an amazing scene!
April 27th, 2024
Cindy McFarland
ace
Amazing! Fav.
April 27th, 2024
Zilli
ace
Great picture!
April 27th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wow, I guess that is a flash freeze! I'm quite sure I would have skipped the walk - you ladies are amazing!
April 27th, 2024
