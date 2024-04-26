Previous
Nature’s Art by radiogirl
Photo 3661

Nature’s Art

Our Waterfront was beautiful after the Flash Freeze last night! We had icicles on everything near the water! It was very windy on our morning walk, gusts of wind up to 45km and it felt like -20C(-4F) Brrrr

Yesterday’s Icicles:
https://365project.org/radiogirl/365/2024-04-25

Thank you for your comments and favs on Yesterdays icicles.
26th April 2024 26th Apr 24

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
1003% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful !
April 26th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
This is an amazing scene!
April 27th, 2024  
Cindy McFarland ace
Amazing! Fav.
April 27th, 2024  
Zilli ace
Great picture!
April 27th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wow, I guess that is a flash freeze! I'm quite sure I would have skipped the walk - you ladies are amazing!
April 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise