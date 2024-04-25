Sign up
Previous
Photo 3660
Icicles
I took so many photos of the beautiful ice along the shoreline of our lake after the Flash Freeze that we had a couple nights ago!
More info on the Flash Freeze icicles from yesterday:
https://365project.org/radiogirl/365/2024-04-24
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦!
ice
lake
longexposure
Lin
ace
A beautiful capture!
April 25th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such glorious capture of natures decorations ! fav
April 25th, 2024
vaidas
ace
Natural artworks
April 25th, 2024
Kate
ace
Lovely capture of this phenomenon
April 25th, 2024
