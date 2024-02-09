Previous
20230124_211809 by rankoussi
20230124_211809

Glass Flowers Beads ,
Hand made withh an ancient techniques
Sizes are approximately
2 cm , 3 cm , 4 cm 4,5 cm & 5 cm .
@rankoussi
In the workshop located in Sora Street 30 \ 31 in Rome Italy , Rankoussi Mazen master glass-maker works with lamp-work glass Technical Original...
