Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
58 / 365
20230124_211809
Glass Flowers Beads ,
Hand made withh an ancient techniques
Sizes are approximately
2 cm , 3 cm , 4 cm 4,5 cm & 5 cm .
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rankoussi Glass B...
@rankoussi
In the workshop located in Sora Street 30 \ 31 in Rome Italy , Rankoussi Mazen master glass-maker works with lamp-work glass Technical Original...
58
photos
0
followers
0
following
15% complete
View this month »
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glass
,
in
,
italy
,
beads
,
rome
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close