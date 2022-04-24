Previous
Train Day24 by rayc
Train Day24

Sunday early afternoon, train once again just parked on the track. Clouds were rolling in but never got any rain. Weather was amazing to be out practicing my craft.
24th April 2022

Ray C

@rayc
