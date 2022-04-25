Previous
Next
Train Day25 by rayc
44 / 365

Train Day25

It rained most the day, so i kind of struggled to get an image. I picked this one from all the ones I took on this day, but I have to say I don't love it but I got out there an practice, failed and will be moving forward.
25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

Ray C

ace
@rayc
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
The colors are good
April 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise