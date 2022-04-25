Sign up
44 / 365
Train Day25
It rained most the day, so i kind of struggled to get an image. I picked this one from all the ones I took on this day, but I have to say I don't love it but I got out there an practice, failed and will be moving forward.
25th April 2022
25th Apr 22
Ray C
ace
@rayc
Tags
30-shots2022
Milanie
ace
The colors are good
April 27th, 2022
