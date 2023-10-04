Sign up
Previous
70 / 365
Cocoa Puffs
Waiting patienty for dinner.
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
1
0
Ray C
ace
@rayc
71
photos
7
followers
9
following
19% complete
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-E2
Taken
4th October 2023 9:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
35mmf2
,
xe2
Jerzy
Reminds me a lot of a brindle gal we had. Nice capture
October 5th, 2023
