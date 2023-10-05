Sign up
Previous
71 / 365
Catching heat
Long day today. Did not have time to go walk around to get a picture, therefore I played around with a lighter. Slowed down the shutter speed and this is what came out.
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
Ray C
ace
@rayc
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
X-E2
Taken
5th October 2023 11:35pm
Tags
blur
,
motion
,
35mm
,
xe2
