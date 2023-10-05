Previous
Catching heat by rayc
Catching heat

Long day today. Did not have time to go walk around to get a picture, therefore I played around with a lighter. Slowed down the shutter speed and this is what came out.
5th October 2023

Ray C

ace
@rayc
