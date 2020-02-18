Previous
Still Life by redandwhite
Photo 707

Still Life

Stopping in the doorway to admire my handiwork, the wallpapering, I saw the lamp and its shadow on the mantlepiece.
18th February 2020 18th Feb 20

Catherine Otley

ace
@redandwhite
Year 2 begins! Re-reading my original intro, I am pleased to say I have made progress on several fronts. I am learning about...
193% complete

View this month »

