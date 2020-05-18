Sign up
Photo 750
Cinnamon Swirl
A detail of Callum's lovely locks. Actually taken in May, but at
@FBailey's
suggestion, I dug it out as an abstract.
18th May 2020
18th May 20
Catherine Otley
ace
@redandwhite
Year 2 begins! Re-reading my original intro, I am pleased to say I have made progress on several fronts. I am learning about...
836
photos
53
followers
32
following
215% complete
View this month »
780
781
782
783
784
785
786
787
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Moto G (5)
Taken
18th May 2020 5:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstractaug2020
