Photo 831
Nosy Neighbour
This is Bilbo checking us out every time we walk past the fence between our gardens. He is a St Bernard.
4th November 2022
4th Nov 22
Catherine Otley
ace
@redandwhite
I have neglected my 365 Project for too long. I am finally beginning to see things again that I want to photograph and long...
