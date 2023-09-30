Previous
Great Balls of Light by redandwhite
Great Balls of Light

Inside a Paris Metro station.
30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

Catherine Otley

@redandwhite
I have neglected my 365 Project for too long. I am finally beginning to see things again that I want to photograph and long...
Corinne C ace
Wonderful composition. Love the curve and the repetition of the lights
October 1st, 2023  
