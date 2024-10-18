Previous
Misty Moss by redbiro
Misty Moss

Mist droplets on tiny leaves in the moss. Look closely, some of the drops are like little lenses.
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

Jeff Standen

@redbiro
Jeff Standen

So here I am in October 2024. I'm 79 years of age. I live in Boston, Lincolnshire (that's the UK Boston!).
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
October 18th, 2024  
