Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
17 / 365
Misty Moss
Mist droplets on tiny leaves in the moss. Look closely, some of the drops are like little lenses.
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeff Standen
ace
@redbiro
So here I am in October 2024. I'm 79 years of age. I live in Boston, Lincolnshire (that's the UK Boston!). This is my...
17
photos
1
followers
1
following
4% complete
View this month »
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365year2
Camera
DMC-FZ330
Taken
18th October 2024 9:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
macro
,
droplets
,
moss
,
close up
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
October 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close