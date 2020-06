Eight Seagulls and a Dolphin!

When I reviewed the photos I took at the beach yesterday, I found this one and remembered I had seen a big flock of seagulls an one point. The shot was out of focus so I was ready to discard it but then I noticed something dead center in the frame. I was astounded. It’s faint but if you look closely, it’s a dolphin. That could be what attracted the seagulls. Anyway, I played a bit in Photoshop to try to rescue the shot. I’ve never seen a dolphin that close to the beach! Best viewed on black.