Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2175
Pool Party
A variety of birds gather everyday on my patio fountain to bathe, splash and drink. Usually one or two
dominate, driving the others off but in this moment there were at least 8 sharing the spot.
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 9 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for nine years and am still eager to view your photos and...
2436
photos
118
followers
102
following
595% complete
View this month »
2168
2169
2170
2171
2172
2173
2174
2175
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
wildlife
,
fountain
,
birdbath
Barb
ace
Absolutely love this, Elizabeth. For some reason, our many birds rarely visit our bird bath...
August 19th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
So cute
August 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close