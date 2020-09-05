Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1585
Just Chillin
What a great way to relax with a good book in the afternoon! A few boats passed by, some birds flew through the cedars and the only sound was from the gentle breeze.
5th September 2020
5th Sep 20
3
0
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I’ve got...
1832
photos
140
followers
118
following
434% complete
View this month »
1578
1579
1580
1581
1582
1583
1584
1585
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ2500
Taken
4th September 2020 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
time
,
nature
,
water
,
trees
,
view
,
island
,
hammock
bkb in the city
Nice shot
September 6th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
September 6th, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
This looks and sounds ideal.
September 6th, 2020
