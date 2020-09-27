Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1604
Prickly Pear
These cacti are commonly found in the Colorado Desert near Palm Springs where summer temperatures regularly soar to 120 degrees Fahrenheit. This day, the high was 103 but in the evening it was a balmy 85.
27th September 2020
27th Sep 20
2
0
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I’ve got...
1851
photos
140
followers
117
following
439% complete
View this month »
1597
1598
1599
1600
1601
1602
1603
1604
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ2500
Taken
25th September 2020 7:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
desert
,
cactus
,
prickly-pear
,
bouganivillea
bkb in the city
Very nice
September 28th, 2020
Milanie
ace
First time I saw these was in Grand Junction, Colorado - so much of the landscaping is with gravel and plants like these because of the dry weather. Like these against those pinks.
September 28th, 2020
Leave a Comment
