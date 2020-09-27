Previous
Prickly Pear by redy4et
Photo 1604

Prickly Pear

These cacti are commonly found in the Colorado Desert near Palm Springs where summer temperatures regularly soar to 120 degrees Fahrenheit. This day, the high was 103 but in the evening it was a balmy 85.
27th September 2020 27th Sep 20

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
Photo Details

bkb in the city
Very nice
September 28th, 2020  
Milanie ace
First time I saw these was in Grand Junction, Colorado - so much of the landscaping is with gravel and plants like these because of the dry weather. Like these against those pinks.
September 28th, 2020  
