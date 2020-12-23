Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1678
Balancing Act
I took several shots of this hummingbird at the feeder. I like this one with his feet barely touching the perch.
23rd December 2020
23rd Dec 20
5
4
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 7 I just realized that it was my Project 365 anniversary last month so it's time for an update. I'm amazed that I have been...
1926
photos
143
followers
119
following
459% complete
1672
1673
1674
1675
1676
248
1677
1678
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ2500
Taken
16th December 2020 3:09pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
hummingbird
,
outdoors
,
feeder
,
dec20words
Corinne C
ace
Wonderfully captured.
December 24th, 2020
Diana
ace
Those little feet, fabulous capture.
December 24th, 2020
Robyn
Lovely clear capture
December 24th, 2020
Janet K-B
ace
Beautiful capture and the red is brilliant!
December 24th, 2020
sheri
What a cutie.
December 24th, 2020
