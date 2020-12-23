Previous
Balancing Act by redy4et
Balancing Act

I took several shots of this hummingbird at the feeder. I like this one with his feet barely touching the perch.
23rd December 2020 23rd Dec 20

Elizabeth

@redy4et
Corinne C
Wonderfully captured.
December 24th, 2020  
Diana
Those little feet, fabulous capture.
December 24th, 2020  
Robyn
Lovely clear capture
December 24th, 2020  
Janet K-B
Beautiful capture and the red is brilliant!
December 24th, 2020  
sheri
What a cutie.
December 24th, 2020  
