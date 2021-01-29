Previous
Spreading His Wings by redy4et
Photo 1715

Spreading His Wings

It was raining when I first woke up this morning and then when the sun broke through, I noticed this lone cormorant spreading its wings on the far side of the lake. I liked the reflections and the muted colors in this shot. Best viewed on black.
29th January 2021 29th Jan 21

Elizabeth

@redy4et
Year 7 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for seven years and am still eager to view your photos and...
amyK ace
A lovely reflection shot...I like the pose and the golden tones in the water.
January 30th, 2021  
Rick ace
Cool capture with that reflection.
January 30th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
