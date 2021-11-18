Previous
Pastel Sunset by redy4et
Pastel Sunset

November is the month of lovely sunsets and sunrises. I liked the soft colors and the reflections of the clouds
in this shot.
18th November 2021 18th Nov 21

Elizabeth

@redy4et
Year 7 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for seven years and am still eager to view your photos and...
Photo Details

