Photo 2036
Sizzling Sunset
Today's high temperature hit 115 degrees and it will be even hotter tomorrow. Even at sunset it was still 103. Thank heavens for air conditioning. Best viewed on black.
19th July 2022
19th Jul 22
3
1
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 9 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for nine years and am still eager to view your photos and...
2295
photos
145
followers
116
following
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
2034
2035
2036
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
20th July 2022 4:14am
Privacy
Public
Tags
ducks
,
sunset
,
lake
,
heat
,
sizzling
Walks @ 7
ace
Such a glow, still looks so hot.
July 20th, 2022
Babs
ace
Stunning hot sunset
July 20th, 2022
Diana
ace
Wonderful composition and capture.
July 20th, 2022
