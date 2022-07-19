Previous
Sizzling Sunset by redy4et
Photo 2036

Sizzling Sunset

Today's high temperature hit 115 degrees and it will be even hotter tomorrow. Even at sunset it was still 103. Thank heavens for air conditioning. Best viewed on black.
19th July 2022 19th Jul 22

Elizabeth

Such a glow, still looks so hot.
July 20th, 2022  
Babs ace
Stunning hot sunset
July 20th, 2022  
Diana ace
Wonderful composition and capture.
July 20th, 2022  
