Square Waves

This massive polished aluminum sculpture by Yaacov Agam is displayed on the terrace next to the swimming pool at the Annenberg Sunnylands estate in Rancho Mirage. I had the chance to tour the house and gardens on the 200-acre property which includes a nine-hole golf course, more than 600 olive trees and the jaw-dropping art collection of the former ambassador to Great Britain. They didn’t allow any photos of the interior of the 25,000-square-foot home but I was able to take some shots outside of the gardens and the exterior. The estate was opened to the public in 2012 and many of the original masterpieces have since been donated to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.