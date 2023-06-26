Sign up
Previous
Photo 2114
Mosaic Wonderland
View from the upper terrace at Parc Guell in Barcelona. Fragments of colorful tile clad the serpentine wall and bench that surrounds the lookout platform.
26th June 2023
26th Jun 23
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 9 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for nine years and am still eager to view your photos and...
2114
Views
365
iPhone 14 Pro Max
12th May 2023 10:10am
Tags
view
,
park
,
art
,
architecture
,
tile
,
barcelona
,
mosaic
,
gaudi
,
guell
