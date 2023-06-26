Previous
Mosaic Wonderland by redy4et
Mosaic Wonderland

View from the upper terrace at Parc Guell in Barcelona. Fragments of colorful tile clad the serpentine wall and bench that surrounds the lookout platform.
26th June 2023

Elizabeth

redy4et
