Photo 2116
Casa Batllo
This is a modernistic remodel of a private residence done by Gaudi in 1904. Also known as House of Bones. The facade is decorated with colorful mosaics and there are very few straight lines. The roof is arched like the back of a dinosaur.
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
3
0
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 9 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for nine years and am still eager to view your photos and...
2378
photos
128
followers
104
following
2111
2112
2113
2114
2115
2116
2117
2118
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Taken
2nd July 2023 8:22am
world
,
casa
,
barcelona
,
heritage
,
gaudi
,
unesco
,
residence
,
batllo
,
site.
Milanie
ace
A most unusual piece of architecture - thanks for sharing what I would never get to see.
July 2nd, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Wow what neat architecture!
July 2nd, 2023
KV
ace
Amazing architecture and very nice POV.
July 2nd, 2023
