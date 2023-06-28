Casa Batllo

Previous
This is a modernistic remodel of a private residence done by Gaudi in 1904. Also known as House of Bones. The facade is decorated with colorful mosaics and there are very few straight lines. The roof is arched like the back of a dinosaur.
Milanie ace
A most unusual piece of architecture - thanks for sharing what I would never get to see.
July 2nd, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Wow what neat architecture!
July 2nd, 2023  
KV ace
Amazing architecture and very nice POV.
July 2nd, 2023  
