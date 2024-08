Scrawl (25)

One from my 2018 archive - the famous ‘Battle of Alcatraz’ at the prison on the island of Alcatraz. iPhone picked up the word ‘scrawled’ from the text in the bottom box which reads: “Officer Ernest Lageson was being held hostage and had been shot. Thinking quickly, he quietly scrawled the names of the conspirators on the cell wall. He then circled the names of the ringleaders.”