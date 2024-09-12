Sign up
Photo 933
Bouquet
Another one from last night at The Ivy. They had these floral displays all over the restaurant- and it’s a big restaurant! I fell in love with the vases too.
12th September 2024
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details
Tags
flowers
bouquet
Diana
ace
Positively stunning, amazing display and capture.
September 12th, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely arrangement and light reflections.
September 12th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
A beautiful still life...love the reflections, lighting, colors.
September 12th, 2024
