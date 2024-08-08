Previous
Train Approaching … by rensala
Photo 898

Train Approaching …

Having some ICM practice
8th August 2024 8th Aug 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
246% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Not sure you need to practice any more - this is excellent
August 9th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great sense of movement.
August 9th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
nice one
August 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise