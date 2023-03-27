Sign up
267 / 365
Art & Architecture - 27
Another from the The Equality & Inclusion Exhibition at Zurich HB station which featured artists from all over Switzerland.
27th March 2023
27th Mar 23
4
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details
Tags
art
,
architecture
,
sculpture
,
zurich
Diana
ace
Fabulous composition and capture, they sure love their art!
March 27th, 2023
Mags
ace
Have no idea what it means, but it's very cool!
March 27th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
@marlboromaam
- nor me, some of their interpretations of equality were def not apparent to the eye and all signs were in German
March 27th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
@ludwigsdiana
- thank you, they certainly do
March 27th, 2023
