Previous
Next
Art & Architecture - 27 by rensala
267 / 365

Art & Architecture - 27

Another from the The Equality & Inclusion Exhibition at Zurich HB station which featured artists from all over Switzerland.
27th March 2023 27th Mar 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
73% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous composition and capture, they sure love their art!
March 27th, 2023  
Mags ace
Have no idea what it means, but it's very cool!
March 27th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
@marlboromaam - nor me, some of their interpretations of equality were def not apparent to the eye and all signs were in German
March 27th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
@ludwigsdiana - thank you, they certainly do
March 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise