Art & Architecture - 30

This is the Grand Staircase at Kent House where I worked for 20years. I caught the bride and her daughter as they were rushing up the stairs not to be seen before the ceremony😊 Although retired, I’m still a Marriage Secretary at our synagogue, hubby and I serve as a double act marrying couples who are members. It’s always great fun. This isn’t strictly an art shot but I love the architectural features of the wrought iron balustrade.