In your garden (20) by rensala
In your garden (20)

Spotted this little fella munching away
20th September 2023 20th Sep 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty - love the circular pattern on his shell - what a shame they are such pests in the garden! fav
September 28th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Cool shell, pic!
September 28th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
How excellent!
September 28th, 2023  
