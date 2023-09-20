Sign up
Photo 438
In your garden (20)
Spotted this little fella munching away
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
3
3
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1635
photos
162
followers
196
following
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty - love the circular pattern on his shell - what a shame they are such pests in the garden! fav
September 28th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Cool shell, pic!
September 28th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
How excellent!
September 28th, 2023
