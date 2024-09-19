Sign up
Photo 940
A plant always finds a way
This was a regular pavement (sidewalk to some of you), the Buddleja burst through sheer concrete. Nature never ceases to amaze me.
19th September 2024
19th Sep 24
7
4
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details
Views
23
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
19th September 2024 12:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
pavement
,
textures
Babs
ace
Sheer determination.
September 20th, 2024
Mags
ace
Oh how lovely! Looks like a butterfly bush. =)
September 20th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
so lovely
September 20th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
You can’t keep a good plant down. Great capture.
September 20th, 2024
Kathy
ace
And such a nice flower on it.
September 20th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
They are quite amazing, aren't they? Good catch.
September 20th, 2024
Barb
ace
Wow! If it can do that, then I have hope for mine that's actually in a flower bed but suffered from our extreme heat this summer.
September 20th, 2024
