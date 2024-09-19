Previous
A plant always finds a way by rensala
Photo 940

A plant always finds a way

This was a regular pavement (sidewalk to some of you), the Buddleja burst through sheer concrete. Nature never ceases to amaze me.
19th September 2024 19th Sep 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
257% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Sheer determination.
September 20th, 2024  
Mags ace
Oh how lovely! Looks like a butterfly bush. =)
September 20th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
so lovely
September 20th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
You can’t keep a good plant down. Great capture.
September 20th, 2024  
Kathy ace
And such a nice flower on it.
September 20th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
They are quite amazing, aren't they? Good catch.
September 20th, 2024  
Barb ace
Wow! If it can do that, then I have hope for mine that's actually in a flower bed but suffered from our extreme heat this summer.
September 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise