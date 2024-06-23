Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 638
Puddle (23)
Perfect word for today, it’s rained all day here in Milan 😔
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2326
photos
175
followers
196
following
174% complete
View this month »
631
632
633
634
635
636
637
638
Latest from all albums
851
636
834
637
852
853
835
638
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
23rd June 2024 3:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
puddle
,
june24words
william wooderson
ace
What perfect patterns in the puddle! Fav
June 23rd, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely rain drops! Send some our way!
June 23rd, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful pic!
June 23rd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Brilliant
June 23rd, 2024
Karen
ace
Pretty puddle with the little flower and ripple pattern.
June 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close