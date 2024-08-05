Circles (5)

Sign up
Photo 681
Same shop window as yesterday’s Colours
5th August 2024
5th Aug 24
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
circles
,
aug24words
Bucktree
ace
Another fabulous window display. Nice find and capture.
August 5th, 2024
Babs
ace
Love the vivid colours
August 5th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful colors
August 5th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning designs and colours !
August 5th, 2024
