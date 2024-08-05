Previous
Circles (5) by rensala
Circles (5)

Same shop window as yesterday’s Colours
5th August 2024 5th Aug 24

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Another fabulous window display. Nice find and capture.
August 5th, 2024  
Love the vivid colours
August 5th, 2024  
Beautiful colors
August 5th, 2024  
Stunning designs and colours !
August 5th, 2024  
