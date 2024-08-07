Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 683
ICM (7)
I haven’t played around with ICM for a long time as I’d offloaded the Sliw Shutter app. This was fun and I might try a month of it next month. With some practice in between.
7th August 2024
7th Aug 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2459
photos
174
followers
195
following
187% complete
View this month »
676
677
678
679
680
681
682
683
Latest from all albums
895
681
878
879
896
682
683
880
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
7th August 2024 3:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
icm
,
august24words
Susan Wakely
ace
It looks like a ghostly apparition.
August 7th, 2024
Diana
ace
It's a good start, albeit a bit creepy ;-)
August 7th, 2024
Mags
ace
Very dramatic and mysterious image.
August 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close