Previous
ICM (7) by rensala
Photo 683

ICM (7)

I haven’t played around with ICM for a long time as I’d offloaded the Sliw Shutter app. This was fun and I might try a month of it next month. With some practice in between.
7th August 2024 7th Aug 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
187% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
It looks like a ghostly apparition.
August 7th, 2024  
Diana ace
It's a good start, albeit a bit creepy ;-)
August 7th, 2024  
Mags ace
Very dramatic and mysterious image.
August 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise