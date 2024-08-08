Previous
Contrast (9) by rensala
Contrast (9)

Red and black make great contrasts - this is a blood lily which I will use for tomorrow’s abstract.

Apologies, I’m a bit behind with commenting , will try to catch up. Life does get in the way sometimes!
8th August 2024

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Susan Wakely
Very nice pov.
August 9th, 2024  
